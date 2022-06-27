Feds have already spent $2.6 billion on COVID rapid tests, another $2 billion to come

The information was included in an order paper response to an inquiry posed by Stephen Ellis, the Conservative MP for the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland—Colchester. Ellis asked the Public Health Agency of Canada and Canada Health for the number of rapid COVID test kits purchased or committed to be purchased by the federal government, and the suppliers from whom the test kits were purchased. Ellis also asked for the costs of the kits.

According to the data provided, the Trudeau Liberals have purchased a total of 558,336,378 test kits for a cost of $2,602,991,723.00 since April of 2021.

Those numbers break down to about $4.66 per test and about $72 per Canadian.

But wait, there's more! The feds aren't done wasting your money on rapid tests, that studies say frequently do not work to detect COVID-19 infection.

Page 8 of the order paper documents suggests there's even more money yet to be spent — $1.8 billion and $55 million, bringing the future total on COVID rapid test kits to $4.4 billion.

If there are still billions left to be spent on millions more COVID rapid testing kits, does this mean that public health restrictions are coming back?