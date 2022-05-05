Federal government cracking down on freedom of the press

As the federal government condemns peaceful protesters for 'harassing journalists,' genuine freedom of the press is under attack

  • By Rebel News
  • May 05, 2022

Justin Trudeau and the federal government often boast about the level of press freedom in Canada. Taking no responsibility for their own censorship efforts, the Liberal Party of Canada and their media allies have actually aimed the blame at peaceful protesters for making journalists feel uncomfortable. 

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Showwe examined the current state of press freedom in Canada, and looked back at eight examples of the federal government's heavy-handed measures to clamp down on our journalism. 

