Federal government has chased away investment in Canada 'for years,' says Franco Terrazzano

On yesterday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, to discuss energy minister Tim Hodgson stating that optimizing the government-owned TMX pipeline is not in the “national interest.”

“The problem isn't that there isn't an economic case for more oil and gas development, more resource extraction here in Canada,” said Terrazzano. “The problem is governments getting in the way, governments throwing up roadblocks, and governments chasing away investment in Canada for years.”

He went on: “It's not an economic issue… It's not a free market issue… It's a government issue, where you have these politicians and bureaucrats who want to run around, pretend like they're investment bankers, with Canadian taxpayers' dollars… The government should get out of the business of business. The government should remove all of these regulatory burdens and let the business community do what it does best.”