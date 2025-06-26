Federal infrastructure bank gives $1 billion loan for Chinese-made ships — unbeknownst to them

Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland criticized the B.C. government for purchasing four new ships from a Chinese state-owned shipyard, despite the Canada Infrastructure Bank providing $1 billion in financing for the deal, according to the Globe and Mail.

Freeland penned a scathing letter to B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth last week, expressing her "great consternation and disappointment" with the planned purchase.

The letter mentioned a $75 million CIB loan for four ferries and Ottawa's annual grant ($37.8 million), omitting the bank's $1 billion loan for the criticized purchase. It also pressed Farnworth to confirm no federal funds would be diverted for new ferries.

On June 10, BC Ferries announced its controversial decision to award the contract to a Chinese shipyard over domestic manufacturers, citing the Chinese bid as significantly stronger.

The company contracted China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards for four new major vessels after a five-year procurement process yielded no Canadian bids.

Farnworth quickly distanced his government from the decision, citing concerns about procuring ships from countries harming Canada's economy with tariffs.

B.C. Premier David Eby also expressed dissatisfaction with the plan, stating ferries should be built in Canada. He was also unenthused by Freeland’s letter, given federal inaction on China, specifically on a foreign agent registry.

Freeland criticized the deal in her letter over China's recent imposition of "unjustified tariffs" on canola oil, meal, and pea imports, as well as cybersecurity concerns posed by the adversary.

On March 28, BC Ferries secured the $1 billion loan from CIB at a below-market rate of 1.8% annually; the difference from fair market value will be considered government funding.

The government bank officially declared support for the company Thursday; however, it did not disclose the shipbuilder's identity. Bank spokesperson Hillary Marshall told the Globe it financed the project but isn't involved in the contract decisions of BC Ferries.

Premier Eby denied intervening in BC Ferries' procurement process despite his objection, citing costs and the company operating independently of the province.

The new vessels will increase passenger capacity by 52% (1,200-1,500 to 2,100) and vehicle capacity by 24% (250-310 to 360), according to a CIB news release.

BC Ferries has a fleet of 37 vessels that travel along 25 routes across the B.C. coast, responsible for more than 90,000 round-trips last fiscal year.

The CIB, an arm's-length Crown corporation that reports to first-time MP and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson, was established in 2017 following a recommendation from an economic growth advisory council that included Michael Sabia, then CEO of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

After initial criticism for its slow start, Sabia briefly led the bank. Recently, Prime Minister Mark Carney appointed Sabia as Clerk of the Privy Council, where he is expected to aid the Liberal government's push for rapid infrastructure project support.

The CIB has a $35-billion budget that aims to boost Canadian infrastructure investment. It supports projects, like the one for BC Ferries, through low-interest loans.

Minister Robertson has since asked for a CIB briefing from CEO Ehren Cory, who praised the bank’s partnership with BC Ferries.