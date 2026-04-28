Federal journalism tax credit hits $71M as subsidized jobs fall to 3,300

The federal government paid out more than $71 million in journalism labour tax credits in 2024, even as the number of subsidized journalist jobs under the program dropped by a quarter from 4,510 down to 3,300 according to a newly tabled response from the Canada Revenue Agency.

The figures were released in response to a written parliamentary question from Conservative MP Rachael Thomas, who asked the government for a five-year breakdown of the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit.

The tax credit was created to offset newsroom payroll costs for government-approved media organizations. But the latest data suggests taxpayers are spending more money while subsidizing fewer positions.

In 2020, companies claimed $34 million for approximately 4,510 journalist jobs. By 2024, that amount had more than doubled to $71.2 million, while the number of subsidized jobs had fallen by roughly 27%.

Government data shows the yearly totals:

2020: 130 companies, $34.1M, 4,510 jobs

130 companies, $34.1M, 4,510 jobs 2021: 130 companies, $36.0M, 3,750 jobs

130 companies, $36.0M, 3,750 jobs 2022: 140 companies, $41.0M, 4,620 jobs

140 companies, $41.0M, 4,620 jobs 2023: 150 companies, $68.7M, 4,730 jobs

150 companies, $68.7M, 4,730 jobs 2024: 140 companies, $71.2M, 3,300 jobs

That means the average subsidy per job rose from about $7,550 in 2020 to roughly $21,560 in 2024.

Thomas submitted the question on March 10, 2026, and the response was tabled April 27 in the House of Commons.

Despite Liberal claims to the contrary, media subsidies distort independence and have not halted newsroom decline.

The CRA said the figures are current as of Dec. 31, 2025, and may change as returns are reassessed. Counts are rounded to the nearest 10 and dollar figures to the nearest $1,000.