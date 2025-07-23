Federal judge dismisses Charter challenge to military vaccine mandates

A Federal Court judge has dismissed a Charter challenge to COVID-19 vaccine mandates imposed on Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members by former chief of defence staff General Wayne Eyre.

The ruling by Justice William Pentney, a former deputy justice minister, sided with the mandate, as reported by Blacklock’s.

In an attempt to balance individual rights and military compliance, the challenge was brought by Liam Jarbeau, a nine-year CAF volunteer, who sought a religious exemption from the 2021 vaccine mandate. Jarbeau argued the mandate infringed on his Charter rights, describing his military service as more than a career but “an integral part of an individual’s identity.”

Despite his plea, Justice Pentney dismissed the case without a hearing, stating Jarbeau could have pursued recourse through the Military Grievance External Review Committee.

“This may seem a harsh outcome to the plaintiff, but it is the result compelled by the law,” Pentney wrote, acknowledging Jarbeau’s likely frustration but legitimizing the mandate as law.

Incomplete 2022 data reveal the mandate’s toll saw approximately 1,573 regular forces members resigned, discharged or disciplined for non-compliance. Additionally, 307 civilian CAF employees were suspended without pay for refusing to provide proof of vaccination.

General Eyre’s November 5, 2021, directive warned of “administrative measures,” including potential release from the CAF, for those unwilling to comply.

Former military members have described the horrific conditions such as bullying and threats from higher-ranking officers. Others shared horrific conditions such as relentless psychological manipulation, public humiliation, isolation, and demeaning tasks like clearing snow from unused vehicles, leading to forced resignation from the Canadian Armed Forces for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the time, 92% of military members were fully vaccinated, though the directive anticipated some non-compliance, noting measures were needed to “protect the remainder of the workforce.”

The broader impact of the mandate is an ongoing issue, with a 2023 inquiry of ministry tabled in the House of Commons reporting that 131 military members experienced “adverse effects” from COVID vaccines, described as mostly “minor and self-resolving.”

Yet, for individuals like Jarbeau, the mandate’s consequences were profound, severing ties to a life of service and purpose.

The ruling sets a troubling precedent, prioritizing institutional compliance over personal autonomy.

While supporters maintain that military discipline and public health justified the measures during a global crisis, the dismissal of this Charter challenge leaves lingering questions about the cost of such policies on those who serve.