Federal review to probe CFMEU funds amid allegations

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) has been warned as the federal government initiates a review to ensure taxpayer money allocated for infrastructure projects is not falling into the hands of criminal groups.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine King announced on Monday that she had instructed her department to examine the arrangements for government-funded projects to ensure no improper activities were taking place.

The review follows serious allegations against the CFMEU, including claims of bullying, intimidation, and criminal activities on construction sites, with accusations that bikies had infiltrated the union.

King emphasised that the CFMEU must ensure taxpayer money in its projects is spent correctly.

"The sorts of allegations we've seen in more recent days about the CFMEU are frankly something that we are all disgusted by," she said. "The CFMEU needs to understand that it operates in a system where people expect that every single dollar of taxpayer money is spent properly."

King highlighted that the review would cover federal-funded projects such as the Western Sydney International Airport and the inland rail. "Projects where the Commonwealth has a direct role, I've asked my department to see if there are any issues that need to be addressed," she said.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan announced on Saturday an independent review into the state's construction sector following the CFMEU allegations.

This review will evaluate the Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority's ability to remove individuals involved in criminal or unlawful practices and recommend amendments to existing legislation to address these issues.

Federal Opposition Leader Peter Dutton criticised the CFMEU, claiming it was inflating construction costs by 30 per cent, leading to inefficient use of taxpayer money.