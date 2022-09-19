Feds looking for up to 57 land acknowledgement plaques

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

Employment and Social Development Canada, which is tasked with improving “the standard of living and quality of life for all Canadians” under Public Works, is looking for a supplier for at least 34 and up to 57 land acknowledgment plaques.

According to the Request for Proposal,

Employment and Social Development Canada has a requirement for 34 firm quantity and 23 optional quantity of Indigenous Land Acknowledgement Plaques, in accordance to Annex B -Statement of Requirement. This procurement is set aside under the federal government Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business. In addition, this requirement is conditionally limited to suppliers of Canadian goods. This procurement is set aside from the international trade agreements under the provision each has for measures with respect to Indigenous peoples or for set-asides for small and minority businesses.

The Procurement Strategy for Indigenous Business (PSIB) is the Government of Canada's policy to support Indigenous businesses with procurement opportunities. Eligibility for PSIB procurement opportunities include specific watermarks for Indigenous control, employment or ownership of a business as well as location of the project.

The City of Toronto gives this definition of a land acknowledgement:

A territorial or land acknowledgement involves making a statement recognizing the traditional territory of the Indigenous people(s) who called the land home before the arrival of settlers, and in many cases still do call it home.

Earlier this year, Rogers announced an addition of 20-30 such plaques to add to their 30 existing plaques in locations including the Rogers Centre and the Sportsnet studio. Plaques have popped up at the Ontario Federation of Labour's Toronto office, and post-secondary educational institutes including Waterloo and Georgian College have hosted plaques for years. Surrey Schools, the largest school district in British Columbia, recently announced the installation of 130 plaques.

