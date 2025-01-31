Feds reverse capital gains hike for political expediency

The federal government announced Friday it will walk back the unpopular tax hike on capital gains, following pushback from entrepreneurs, corporations and trust funds.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc finalized the deferral until January 1, 2026 after ordering the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to stop collecting the new taxes for now.

Should the incoming government not cancel the tax grab, the inclusion rate will to jumps from 50% to 67% on capital gains over $250,000 for individuals, and on all gains for corporations and trusts.

Unelected bureaucrats impose unlegislated tax hike on Canadians… despite prorogation



Taxpayers are ticked off with Trudeau’s government, who quietly increased capital gains outside the parliamentary process.https://t.co/ofM77ztL6E — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 10, 2025

Prior to the cabinet order, the CRA had full authority to implement tax hikes before a cabinet bill receives Royal Assent, permitting that relevant legislation eventually passes. This is standard parliamentary practice, the agency told CBC News.

MP Chrystia Freeland, in a ways and means motion last year, pushed for a higher inclusion rate on capital gains, though no tax bill ever followed. The prorogation of Parliament renders any bill useless until after a majority vote, which the Liberals cannot secure.

Delaying collection will likely kill the tax increase, based on current polling of the current government. Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre intends to scrap the tax, should he become prime minister.

Chrystia Freeland attempts to defend her capital gains tax hike and warns high earners of "the wrath of the vast majority of their less privileged compatriots." https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/g7Q9rObIqb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 10, 2024

MP Chrystia Freeland earlier announced she would also scrap the tax hike if chosen to succeed Trudeau, following pushback from entrepreneurs and trusts, and fear of a brain drain to low tax jurisdictions.

“We certainly welcome this policy shift; however, we shouldn't have been here in the first place,” wrote Deborah Yedlin, president of the Calgary Chamber of Commerce in an emailed statement to CBC News.

“Increasing the capital gains inclusion rate is a negative signal for investment,” wrote Yedlin, adding that higher taxes de-incentivize future investments.

"We cannot afford economically destructive Liberal taxes that will drive even more business and jobs out of our country," says Pierre Poilievre as he vows Conservatives will scrap the Liberals' capital gains tax. pic.twitter.com/7K8gTTYqOc — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 16, 2025

Meanwhile, a second Donald Trump presidency and looming trade war complicates matters further, as businesses consider their options.

“The capital gains tax hike will punish Canadian doctors, entrepreneurs and people saving for their retirement,” said the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. It will “blow a huge hole in Canada’s economy” taxpayers can ill-afford.

Hiking the inclusion rate will cost 400,000 jobs at minimum and shrink Canada’s GDP by nearly $90 billion, according to a CD Howe Institute report. That will intensify with 25% tariffs on Canadian exports.

In conjunction, that will “lead to a depreciation of the Canadian dollar,” while cutting corporate profits and raising costs. That subsequently lowers production and intensifies layoffs, according to the Bank of Canada.