Feds seek designer to create "lasting Pacific salmon branding"

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking for a designer to help "brand" Pacific salmon.

The following notice was posted today on the federal government's procurement website:

Graphic Design and Branding Identity for the Proposed Pacific Salmon Strategy

The notice is filed under Graphic Design Services / Graphic Design and Production.

The description of work reads:

Fisheries and Oceans Canada is seeking to have lasting Pacific salmon branding that will be used for reports, banners, PowerPoint presentations, websites etc. to support DFO’s salmon-related programs, activities and communications, under the proposed integrated Pacific Salmon Strategy going forward. The range of DFO’s current and planned salmon-related activities is broad and extensive, varying from regulatory to collaborative partnership projects; from fisheries management to hatchery production to habitat restoration to science. Some activities are very local (watershed scale) in nature while others further the department and Canadian government into the international salmon science and management realm.

Earlier this year, the government announced funding for “additional projects to protect and restore Pacific wild salmon."