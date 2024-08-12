Feds sound alarm on climate change after Jasper wildfires despite years of mismanagement

By Sheila Gunn Reid DONATE: Help Jasper! Rebel News is crowdfunding emergency relief funds to help the wildfire-stricken people of Jasper, Alberta. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Please chip in a donation here to help out. DONATE

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling from Friends of Science joined the show to discuss what led to the horrific wildfires in Jasper, Alberta.

Stirling explained that the prevailing narrative of climate change being responsible for the severity of the fires is likely incorrect, with years of forest mismanagement creating ideal conditions for fire to spread.

"It's not climate change, it's because there are hectares of land filled with these dead trees," said Stirling.

"So these are very dangerous fuel loads that have built up, and if we don't go in and log them out or burn them out with controlled burns, then we're going to have more wildfires like this."

The Jasper wildfires destroyed approximately one-third of the buildings in the townsite, devastating local residents and forcing thousands to evacuate.

The damage has sparked a wave of criticism, with a significant portion of the blame being directed at the federal government. Many argue that this disaster could have been mitigated or even prevented altogether if proper measures had been taken.

Stirling said that while the conditions around Jasper make controlled burns difficult, there are other measures that can be taken to mitigate damage from wildfires.

"It's also not easy to do a controlled burn, especially in that Jasper area...the wind changes rather rapidly and it can get away on you, especially when you have that deadwood all around," she said.

"But there are things that could be done, like logging companies could take all that deadwood out, and there may be a way to turn it into something useful," added Stirling.