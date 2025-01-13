Feds to stop purchasing COVID vaccines in late-2025

The federal government quietly announced that it will cease funding for COVID vaccines at the end of 2025. According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, provinces and territories will have to purchase vaccines after the fact—and at their discretion.

The agency also published vaccination guidance Friday through to the summer of 2026, reported the National Post. They urged seniors 80 years and older, as well as residents in long-term care facilities to get two COVID doses every year.

Canadians 65 years and older, as well as health-care workers, and pregnant women should get one dose every year, says the guidance.

“Unlike influenza, SARS-CoV-2 has been circulating year-round, without a clear pattern in disease activity,” said the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), the report authors.

“However, since 2022, COVID-19 activity has consistently been higher from late summer to early January, coinciding with the fall/winter respiratory season.”

It reads that additional amendments to the guidance may occur if significant new strains are identified this year.

As of December 2024, the federal government threw away nearly 25.6 million doses of COVID vaccines. That excludes 41.5 million doses sent out of the country.

The taxpayer bill for the discarded doses was a whopping $1.2 billion, reported Blacklock’s.

“As additional vaccines were authorized for use in Canada, manufacturers increased production capacity and demand from Canadians decreased,” read a briefing note directed to Health Minister Mark Holland. “Overall wastage increased,” it said.

“Additionally as new formulations have been authorized for use to address variants of concern, wastage of older formulations has increased.”

In 2021, the federal government signed agreements with vaccine manufacturers, securing millions of doses of COVID vaccines through 2024. The Pfizer deal included an option for 60 million doses last year.

According to a 2022 Auditor General report, each vaccine cost taxpayers about $30 per shot.

“The Public Health Agency does not intend to procure additional Covid-19 vaccines once firm contractual deliveries under existing Advance Purchase Agreements are completed at the end of the calendar year 2024 for messenger RiboNucleic Acid vaccines and in 2024 for non-mRNA vaccines,” the briefing note said.

“Canadians expect us to be ready for whatever happens, and there is certainly a hope that booster shots might not be necessary,” Trudeau said in a 2021 televised address. “But we are much better off to ensure that we are prepared in case they are.”

As uptake started to wane, Health Canada pivoted away from the term “booster” and towards “up to date” in June 2022. “We will never be fully vaccinated against Covid-19,” said then-health minister Jean-Yves Duclos. “Like the virus, our immunity also evolves.”

Duclos was adamant that being “up to date” on vaccinations meant receiving a fresh jab every nine months.

When health officials raised concerns over another COVID wave in the fall of 2023, only 15% of Canadians aged five and up received an “updated” dose for COVID. That number included half of older, higher-risk individuals who declined to seek another injection.

Only 3.9% of the population is “vaccinated per recommendations,” reads a federal update from July.

