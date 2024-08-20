Female footy players sound alarm over AFL's unfair trans inclusion policy

The AFL’s decision to allow transgender players to compete in community-level women’s football has sparked serious concerns among female players, who argue that the policy jeopardises both safety and fairness.

Critics, including those who helped establish the women’s masters league, believe the current approach is flawed.

Jill Chalmers, who played a key role in creating the masters competition for women over 35, voiced her worries after witnessing female players drop out due to safety concerns.

"One of the reasons I am speaking out is because I started the competition, so I really care about participation and I want the competition to grow," Chalmers explained.

She highlighted the physical vulnerability of older women players, stressing the need for a separate league for transgender athletes.

In a recent incident, a player in a masters game suffered a black eye, which teammates believe was caused by a transgender player.

Chalmers insists this isn’t about blaming individuals but about finding a solution that ensures fairness.

"We want trans players to be included, but we just think the AFL needs to consider another avenue," she said.

Rachael Wong, CEO of Women’s Forum, echoed these concerns, pointing out the irony in the AFL’s policy.

"It’s ironic that the AFL’s emphasis on inclusivity is in fact excluding women from the game," Wong said, adding that safety risks are forcing women to self-exclude from the sport they love.

The AFL defends its policies, stating that different levels of football require 'different priorities,' with community football focusing on 'social inclusion' over 'possible advantages' of 'gender diverse' competitors.

However, the debate continues as players and advocates call for a rethink to protect the integrity of women’s sport.