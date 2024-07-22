Fight radical gender ideology at the 'local level': Moms for Liberty spokesperson
Christiane Mersch tells Rebel News the best way to fight back against radical gender ideology is to get involved in local politics, particularly with school trustee positions.
On Wednesday at the Republican National Convention, we spoke with Mom's for Liberty Nevada chair Christiane Mersch about keeping radical gender ideology books, which aren't age-appropriate, out of kid's classrooms and libraries.
We spoke to Mersch about the difference approach governors in the United States are taking to tackling critical race and gender theory, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and what's the situation is like in her state of Nevada.
She also told us about how Mom's for Liberty scored a recent legal victory over the Biden administration's Title 9 transgender agenda.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.