Fight radical gender ideology at the 'local level': Moms for Liberty spokesperson

On Wednesday at the Republican National Convention, we spoke with Mom's for Liberty Nevada chair Christiane Mersch about keeping radical gender ideology books, which aren't age-appropriate, out of kid's classrooms and libraries.

We spoke to Mersch about the difference approach governors in the United States are taking to tackling critical race and gender theory, like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and what's the situation is like in her state of Nevada.

She also told us about how Mom's for Liberty scored a recent legal victory over the Biden administration's Title 9 transgender agenda.