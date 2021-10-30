Fighting back against Big Tech control | Dave Rubin with Ezra Levant

Big Tech companies like YouTube and Facebook are relentless in their censorship, deplatforming and overall politically-charged control of user content and narratives.

Dave Rubin (@RubinReport on Twitter) joined yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to discuss the increasing threat of the Big Tech oligarchy and what he and his company Locals — which was recently acquired by, and merged with Rumble — are doing to help fight back and offer truly viable alternatives.

Discussing some of the major issues with Big Tech platforms, and some of the reasons why we need better alternatives, Dave told Ezra:

Bringing up your 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube, and its not only that you don't know who they are — you have no ability to get a a message out to those people. So you know when we all got on YouTube, everyone thought, oh someone subscribes to your channel and they tap that notification bell, the implication is that you're going to see... that creator's videos in your feed. That's what we all thought, I think that's what most people actually think to this day, well thats just not how it works. We know that through algorithmic tricks, and for whatever reason... YouTube does not send out all of your videos to your subscribers, we know that often if they don't like your political opinion, they can actually put recommended videos that could completely sway your opinion or send you down some other rabbit hole. As I always say when it comes to Big Tech, it's not the things that we know that I'm worried about, that we know they're doing to us — it's the things that we don't know.

