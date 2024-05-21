Fighting wildfires without fearmongering over 'climate change': Robbie Picard

Fires have been threatening Fort McMurray, Alberta, again, with around 6,600 residents being forced out of their homes. While officials say the fires are now under control, the area is all too familiar with the threat these situations can pose, having been devastated in 2016.

On last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Oil Sands Strong's Robbie Picard joined Sheila Gunn Reid to talk about this year's fire compared to the past, and what can be done to better protect from these issues.

The nature of Canada's huge boreal forest, Robbie says, means fires are going to happen. But instead of focusing on the hysterics surrounding climate change, he says there's other more practical things that can be done: