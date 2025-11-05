FIRE CHRIS! Conservative MP betrays voters, crosses floor to Liberals

You know what’s worse than a bad MP? A bad MP who uses your votes, your time, and your money to get elected — then sells you out to save his own job. That’s exactly what Chris d’Entremont just did.

WATCH: Chris D’Entremont justifies defecting from the CPC, “I was not represented there.”pic.twitter.com/I5gbWNznpU — Jasmin Laine 🇨🇦 (@JasminLaine_) November 5, 2025

Five months after squeaking through a tight race — on the backs of Conservative volunteers and donors — Chris d’Entremont crossed the floor to join Mark Carney’s Liberals.

And he did it on budget day, as the government dropped a record-breaking $78 billion deficit on Canadians. One that is worse than the budget that Chrystia Freeland refused to deliver, and caused Justin Trudeau to resign and Carney to take over because he was going to a better fiscal caretaker.

You can’t make this up. Go to FireChris.com to help us send him a message and empower the people he betrayed, through a multifaceted campaign to get him to resign in shame. Remember what we did to MP Ya'ara Saks after she cuddled up to terror tyrant Mahmood Abbas?

Now, 40 days ago — 40 days — Chris d’Entremont was warning in Parliament that Canadians were hurting under Mark Carney’s government and that another massive Liberal deficit would make things worse.

Just 40 days ago, Chris d’Entremont said his constituents were hurting under Mark Carney’s government & warned that another massive Liberal deficit would make things worse.



Today he turned his back on Canadians & betrayed them to advance his own personal ambitions.



Shameful. pic.twitter.com/IPAgzkhHIl — Sebastian Skamski (@Skamski) November 5, 2025

Forty days ago, he sounded like a fiscal conservative. Today, he’s cheering on the very people he said were bankrupting the country.

And just a few months back, he was online praising Pierre Poilievre — telling voters that Poilievre was the one to fix what the Liberals broke.

Now he’s sitting beside them.

"Here we have as a member of Parliament in Mr. d'Entremont who said one thing and is now doing another," Conservative MP Michael Barrett says when asked about MP Chris d’Entremont's decision to leave the Conservative party and join caucus of the governing Liberals.

#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NAIirju2Iu — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) November 5, 2025

So, what changed? Not the Liberals. Not the deficit. Not the suffering in his riding. What changed was Chris d’Entremont’s job prospects.

He lost his bid to become Deputy Speaker to Conservative MP Tom Kmiec, and apparently that bruised his ego so badly he started shopping for a softer landing.

And if you think that’s speculation, listen to this: Former Conservative MP Rick Perkins said that just last weekend, d’Entremont told him: “If an election is held now, I will lose my seat. I might as well not run.”

Perkins added, “Make no mistake. There is nothing in his floor crossing about principles. It was about keeping his job.”

“If an election is held now, I will lose my seat. I might as well not run.” Chris d’Entremont to me this past weekend. Make no mistake. There is nothing in his floor crossing about principles. It was about keeping his job. — Rick Perkins (@RickPerkinsCPC) November 5, 2025

There it is. Straight from a colleague.

Let’s put the pieces together:

He lost the Deputy Speaker race.

He thought he couldn’t win re-election.

And he crossed the floor on budget day, joining the Liberals to protect himself and his pension.

Then, for good measure, he handed in a resignation letter dated November 4, 2005, misspelled the whip’s name, and locked his X account to hide months of posts supporting the Conservatives.

This isn’t about representation. It’s about self-preservation.

He saw the writing on the wall and switched jerseys before the voters could send him packing. That’s not leadership — that’s cowardice.

And here’s the problem: If we don’t hammer this kind of betrayal now, it becomes normal.

If floor-crossers can waltz across the aisle, lock their accounts, and cash a pension — every MP with hurt feelings or wounded ambition will start looking for their own escape hatch.

That’s why we built FireChris.com.

It’s a message to every politician in Ottawa: if you betray your voters, there will be consequences.

We’re funding mailers, robocalls, billboards, and a petition demanding a byelection — not just to fire Chris d’Entremont, but to make sure the next one thinking about doing it knows exactly what happens when you sell out your supporters.

If you switch sides after an election, you should face the voters again. No free pass. No safe landing. No pension without permission.

To the volunteers who stood in the cold, to the donors who believed in him, to the voters who feel duped — you deserve better than this.

And to Chris d’Entremont — you can lock your account, but you can’t hide from the people you betrayed.

Go to FireChris.com right now. Sign the petition. Donate what you can. Share it everywhere.

Because if we let one MP get away with selling out his voters to save his job, we won’t have a democracy left — just a job fair for politicians.

No free passes. No safe landings. Face the voters — FireChris.com.