🔴 LIVE: Firefighters and farmers protest 'UNFAIR' emergency tax
Rebel News is live in Melbourne as tensions flare over a controversial new tax hitting volunteers and rural landowners.
Thousands of CFA volunteers and farmers are descending on Melbourne today in a major protest against the Victorian government’s new Emergency Services and Volunteers levy. The rally, timed with state budget day, will take place on the steps of Parliament House.
Volunteers say the new tax is “totally unfair” and places additional burden on rural communities already grappling with a tough season. “For the government to hit farmers with [a] new levy whilst they are facing a drought, makes it even worse,” one volunteer said ahead of the rally.
Despite “frustration and disbelief” spreading across CFA brigades, volunteers aren't backing down!
Rebel News is bringing you the latest from the protest as it unfolds, with live coverage of speeches, reactions and voices the mainstream media refuses to amplify.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/
COMMENTS
Joanne Garbutt commented 2025-05-19 21:20:14 -0400 FlagThe money they tax off the farmers and emergencies services is to support the unvetted immigrants. They have free housing, while australia have a massive homeless problem! They are placed on centrelink with disability pensions!
Have anyone been in a major fire before imagine the sky black ⚫️ in the day time and smoke that thick wet towels are your only option to have at hand! Imagine packing the baxk of you car with thw family portrait and an album of photos plus a few days worth of food bracing yourself for when it hits! Emergency services that day came with a bulldozer to cause a fire block! These are the realities of what happens in bushfires! Not to mention the fear it brings!
The emergency services came down a long winding dirt road putting themselves at risk! They made sure we knew about the evacuation centres!Fires 🔥 are unpredictable, wake up australia who did you vote for?
Now we can’t afford to eat meat or vegetables, it was already expensive now 😫!
Homelessness, starvation on 1 meal a day so you can survive.
I am proud of our emergency services, and they are the hidden heroes of this country!
This is an all time low! We are looking like we are following the UK! What’s next Sharia law and the laws will change to never have a voice.
Farmers are the backbone of our country! Don’t they know milk and meat comes from cows and sheep , and your vegetable and cereals you eat they supply with blood sweat and tears!
Wake up australia! This is the most disgusting thing any government could do. We are loosing our backbone! We are loosing our culture!
