First ever trans-regret lawsuit filed in Ontario

A 34-year-old Orillia, Ontario woman has filed a lawsuit in Ontario Superior court alleging that a decade prior, medical professionals allowed her to "self-diagnose" as transgender and prescribed her with treatment without providing a differential diagnosis or proposing alternative treatments.

I've been holding this card close to my chest for a while, and I'm ready to show it. In November 2022, I commenced legal action against the Canadian health care providers that facilitated my medical transition in Ontario.https://t.co/uR1PMDgle7 — Michelle🦎♀ (@somenuancepls) February 21, 2023

Michelle Zacchigna, now 34, underwent a double mastectomy and a hysterectomy in her 20s as part of so-called gender-affirming care. Zacchigna wrote of her struggles with mental health and gender in her blog:

It became obvious that transition was not the panacea it is treated as. My relationship to gender and to my body has many nuances. And with that knowledge came the awful realization that everything I’d done to myself over the past decade was for nothing but a false belief” and worse, that there were likely thousands of others going through the same thing. I will live the rest of my life without breasts, with a deepened voice and male-pattern balding, and without the ability to get pregnant. Removing my completely healthy uterus is my greatest regret. Detransition is not a panacea, either. I still have disabilities. I still struggle with my mental health. I still have habits that need to be unlearned. But now who I am is grounded in empirical proof, and that has brought me a kind of stability that I haven’t felt in years.

I have launched a crowdfunder for some out-of-pocket expenses (e.g., hiring expert witnesses and obtaining medical records). If you are financially able and feel compelled to donate, I am eternally grateful. https://t.co/JrkjxwuDU7 — Michelle🦎♀ (@somenuancepls) February 21, 2023

Zucchigna's suit, the first of its kind, targets eight healthcare professionals she alleges failed to diagnose and "treat her serious mental health issues" and developmental disabilities and instead only offered her irreversible medical interventions.

“Online, I was sucked into a world where it felt like I was finally somewhere I belonged. In places like Tumblr, there was constant reassurance that only trans people spend so much time thinking about their gender (not actually true) and that every trans person has doubts about transitioning,” she wrote.

Zucchigna says her self-diagnosis of transgenderism was never challenged. Read the timeline of Zucchniga's medical interventions here.