First names of parliamentarians accused of working with foreign states released

The first names of parliamentarians accused of “wittingly or unwittingly” working with foreign nations were released today at a press conference hosted by Independent MP Kevin Vuong and investigative journalist Sam Cooper.

Liberal MP Parm Bains, Liberal-appointed Senator Yuen Pau Woo, Liberal MP Mary Ng, and Conservative-appointed Senator Victor Oh were named by Cooper as parliamentarians who collaborated with CCP-based influence networks.

Ding Guo, a journalist and adviser to British Columbia Premier David Eby, was also named as being involved in the alleged influence operation. MP Vuong and Cooper were also joined at the press conference by senior fellow at Sinopsis Dr. Charles Burton and former CSIS Asia-Pacific desk chief Michel Juneau-Katsuya.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to the release of these names.

“You know, the ostensible reason why he [Vuong] was dropped by the Liberal Party is that he didn't reveal information about a sexual assault charge,” David said, praising the MP for speaking out. “But not only was Kevin Vuong not found guilty, the person who alleged the sex assault dropped the charge. This is insane, I thought we were living in a society [that believes] innocent until proven guilty.”

“The raw deal [Vuong received] was probably a Chinese hit-piece on him,” Sheila added. “And the Liberal Party knew it.”