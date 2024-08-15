Five arrested in connection with Matthew Perry's death, including two doctors
The suspects were charged with conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Authorities allege the involvement of a woman known as the 'Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles.'
Multiple individuals, including two doctors, were arrested Thursday morning in connection with the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry, law enforcement sources told ABC News. The arrests are linked to Perry's unexpected passing at age 54 last October.
While details about the arrested individuals remain undisclosed, they face charges of conspiracy to distribute ketamine, a drug found in high levels in Perry's system at the time of his death.
The indictment, as reported by ABC, alleges that the doctors initially supplied Perry with ketamine. However, officials believe Perry sought alternative sources, including a woman known as the "Ketamine Queen of Los Angeles," when the drug became too expensive.
The suspects will also face charges related to the death of another individual, identified only as C.M. More information is expected to be released during a press conference later Thursday.
Perry, best known for his role in "Friends," was discovered unresponsive in his Pacific Palisades home's hot tub on October 28, 2023. The L.A. County Medical Examiner's office ruled his death as drowning, with ketamine as a contributing factor. Perry had been using ketamine as part of a therapy treatment, but the levels found in his system were alarmingly high, approaching those used for general anesthesia.
The actor had been open about his struggles with addiction, detailing his experiences in his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," published a year before his death. In the book, Perry discussed his use of ketamine and its effects on him.
This arrest comes after a joint criminal investigation launched in late May by the Los Angeles Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency to investigate the circumstances surrounding Perry's access to such high levels of ketamine.
- By Drea Humphrey
