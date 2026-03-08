Five rulings and policies setting troubling precedents for Canada

Canada in 2026 can be summed up in five short stories.

In Ontario, a judge has ruled that the sex offender registry is unconstitutional. The registry exists to track dangerous criminals after release and is supported by public opinion and legislation. Yet a single unelected judge overturned it.

In Quebec, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled 8-1 that Quebec discriminated against asylum seekers by denying them taxpayer-funded daycare. Elected politicians had prioritized Quebec families, but the court disagreed, requiring Canadians to subsidize daycare for many who entered the country irregularly.

In Ottawa, a federal program will grant 33,000 foreign workers permanent residency, despite their original status as temporary. The government says this reduces temporary workers, but the change does little for Canadians searching for their first job.

In British Columbia, the federal government negotiated land deals recognizing Indigenous title over large areas of B.C. without meaningful public consultation. Legal experts have called the process unacceptable.

A second story in British Columbia involved Former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld, who was fined $750,000 by the Human Rights Tribunal for opposing gender ideology in schools. The fine was for speech, not threats or violence.

The common theme in these stories? None of these stories happened in Alberta, but all of them set a troubling trajectory for Canada's current priorities.

Meanwhile, Alberta is moving in a different direction. The province is strengthening free speech protections for professionals — what some call “Peterson’s Law.” This means that doctors, lawyers, engineers and other professionals won’t lose their licences for expressing controversial political opinions unrelated to their work.

Alberta is expanding freedom while the rest of Canada restricts it. It's no wonder that Albertans are looking to potentially separate. Would you want to stay?

