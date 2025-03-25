5-year-old B.C. girl overdoses on fentanyl in home bathroom

A five-year-old girl in Mission, British Columbia is recovering after overdosing on fentanyl in her home.

According to local RCMP, the child had been in the bath last Thursday when she handled a jar containing fentanyl before adults in the home called 911.

First responders arrived at the residence on Nottman Street to find the child unconscious and receiving CPR, a statement from Mission RCMP said.

Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and paramedics had to administer multiple doses of naloxone — an opioid reversal drug — to keep her alive. She was rushed to B.C. Children’s Hospital to begin her recovery.

While police have acknowledged the incident is currently under investigation, they did not specify further details about how the opioids were originally obtained and whether or not the investigation includes pursuing charges of negligence or drug possession related to this incident.

The case highlights the grim reality of B.C.’s fentanyl crisis, where powerful opioids are so widespread that even children are now being exposed.

According to the province, illicit drug overdoses are now the leading cause of death for British Columbians between the ages of 10 and 59.

The Mission RCMP are reminding the public of the extreme dangers of fentanyl exposure, including by touch and especially for children.