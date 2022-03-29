Florida leading 20 states in lawsuit against Biden's public transit mask mandate

Rebel News/Yanky Pollak

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and state Attorney General Ashley Moody announced on Tuesday Florida is at the charge of 20 states in a multistate action against the Biden administration’s mask mandate on public transportation, which was first implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mandate, which DeSantis and Moody called “unlawful,” has been kept in place by the Biden administration despite the relaxation of pandemic-era health restrictions.

Attorney General Moody and joining states argue that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) mandate exceeds the agency’s authority and interferes with state laws banning mandatory masking.

“Florida has led the nation in standing up to misguided federal government policies and fighting back against heavy-handed mandates that have no scientific backing,” said Gov. DeSantis in a press release.

“If politicians and celebrities can attend the Super Bowl unmasked, every U.S. citizen should have the right to fly unmasked. It is well past time to get rid of this unnecessary mandate and get back to normal life,” he added.

“President Biden’s shortsighted, heavy-handed and unlawful travel policies are frustrating travellers and causing chaos on public transportation,” echoed AG Moody. “It’s long past time to alleviate some of the pressure on travellers and those working in the travel industry by immediately ending Biden’s unlawful public transportation mandates.

“I’m proud to stand with Governor DeSantis and to lead my fellow Attorneys General in this multistate action to end the forced masking of travelers in the U.S,” said Moody.

The current CDC order, which has been in place for well over a year, was most recently set to expire on March 18. However, the Biden administration chose to extend the order by a month until April 18.

According to DeSantis and Moody, the White House extended the order “despite the lack of high-quality data to support the efficacy of mask mandates, case numbers and hospitalizations experiencing a large downward trend, and 81.7% of the population having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Their views appear to be supported by a host of studies including studies, including one conducted by the British government, found the efficacy of face masks to be inconclusive.

