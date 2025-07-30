Ford gov't pays undisclosed penalty to Starlink over “Elbows Up” cancellation of contract

Ontario's Doug Ford government has officially cancelled its $100 million Starlink internet contract with Elon Musk's SpaceX, according to Global News. This cancellation followed negotiations for a break fee.

The provincial government confirmed it cancelled the Starlink contract, stating in an email, “We are seeking an alternate solution as we continue our efforts to secure long term, stable high-speed internet access across the province.”

Signed in November, days after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential race, the agreement would have provided satellite internet to 15,000 northern Ontario homes but collapsed due to escalating trade tensions with the United States.

Months later, tariffs hit Canadian products. Premier Ford retaliated, vowing to “rip up” the $100 million agreement with Musk, who owns SpaceX.

“It’s done,” Ford said in March. Musk responded, “Oh well.”

Premier Ford first committed to scrapping the contract on February 3 but reversed course hours later after President Trump delayed tariffs on Canada by 30 days.

“I never believe in starting a fight, but I believe in winning the fight,” he said at the time.

Ontario's premier had rejected calls to axe the deal the week prior but changed following an executive order to tariff all Canadian exports, initially slated for February 4.

Moreover, ending the lucrative deal with Musk's company was complex. Legislation was considered, but risked the U.S. company refusing future provincial work or cancelling other Ontario contracts, like satellite internet for northern health care.

Sources say the province's approach ensures other agreements with Starlink remain intact and allows for future collaboration, unlike a unilateral cancellation.

Meanwhile, the government has not specified which companies it is considering to supply internet to those affected by the cancellation, nor when it plans to sign a new deal.

Ford earlier promised to pursue domestic options to no avail.

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles criticized Ford’s government, stating the lack of reliable internet in northern and rural communities benefits Musk, who profits from an unfulfilled deal.

Ontario taxpayers paid an undisclosed fee to cancel its deal with SpaceX, which a senior government official told Global was “not zero” but significantly less than the original $100 million valuation. SpaceX did not comment.

“Months have passed and we still don’t have a plan or even a process that’s calling for home-grown solutions,” Stiles said.

The government of Ontario has already invested over $2.5 billion, connecting 450,000 homes to the internet by year-end.