Ford takes pointless swipe at Trump after winning needless election

After winning a third term in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford fired shots at Donald Trump, continuing to take aim at the U.S. president over his tariff and annexation comments.

On Friday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Drea Humphrey wondered why the Ontario premier keeps going after Trump instead of taking up his issues with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose disastrous leadership has severely weakened Canada's economic and global standing.

“I think a lot of people keep voting for Doug hoping for Rob, but they never get Rob,” said Sheila, recalling how the premier's late brother was a beloved populist mayor of Toronto.

Ford's victory speech on election night could have been “a speech given by anybody to the [Trudeau] Liberals,” who Ford has frequently cozied up to.

Drea, meanwhile, said it would be nice if the premier “put some of that same fight and energy” into fixing the numerous problems in the province, like health care, housing and more.

“Everybody's getting so riled up over the tariffs,” she said. “Where were you this whole time with all of the many issues we have in these provinces that you could have gotten really excited about and championed before you were getting spanked by Donald Trump.”

