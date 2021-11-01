Foreign funding flowing into Canada to stop oil and gas development

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's views on Canadian oil and gas are explicitly clear, given his promotion of former Greenpeace activist (and convicted criminal) Steven Guilbeault to the role of environment minister.

What's less obvious in the battle over the environment is where funding is coming from for activists opposed to Canada's natural resource-based energy sector.

Joining last week's episode of The Gunn Show, Michelle Stirling, the communications director of Friends of Science, explained the massive amount of funds given to environmentalist groups:

Michelle told Sheila:

What happened early on, was that [the Tides Foundation] was funded by the Oak Foundation to develop a $30-million domestic fund in Canada. And the Sierra Club was also tasked by the Oak Foundation to set up a general fund to fund climate change activities in Canada — I don't know if that ever happened, but I suspect it did. So, you know, perhaps there are these extra-big funds somewhere in Canada that continue to fund these groups. Nonetheless, the top 40 environmental groups in Canada, from our own reports, showed that the top 40 had revenues between 2000–2018 that were 18x the revenues of all combined political parties in Canada. This just shows you how imbalanced the power and money is in influence in Canada.

