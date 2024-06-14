E-transfer (Canada):

A Federal committee reported that several members of parliament allegedly engaged in inappropriate communications with and even accepted money from agents acting on behalf of foreign governments. This scandal unfolded on June 3rd, under Justin Trudeau's leadership, which is already infamous for its admiration of China and its authoritarian regime. The Trudeau government refuses to disclose the names of the MPs involved, citing an internal investigation.

Trudeau says Communist China is the country he “most admires”, and specifically says their “basic dictatorship” is appealing to him. pic.twitter.com/RwonxxuOJM — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2023

Rebel News journalist Alexandra Lavoie took to the streets of Montreal to gather public opinions on whether the names of these MPs should be released.

"Of course, we should. It's outrageous and they are public servants. We need to know who they are, so we don't elect them another time," said one respondent, expressing a common sentiment.

Elizabeth May says an intel report doesn't include a "list of MPs who have shown disloyalty to Canada," only to contradict that point, noting a former MP worked with a foreign govt and current MPs "may be compromised" by "foreign interference."https://t.co/irUitH5vNc pic.twitter.com/8FUwgmwMBo — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 11, 2024

Another person commented, "That's crazy. I don't think they're going to be released, but in a perfect world, they should be." Others argued, "I think that the public has the right to know."

Someone else agreed but added another perspective, "Of course, but the way it's going to be released should be respectful and provide enough information that the public, as a democracy, needs."

"They should be [released]. People need to know what's going on so they can be informed. Transparency is crucial," emphasized another respondent.

As the interviews continued, the consensus remained strong. "We need to know what's going on, not to be hidden behind the scenes," insisted one citizen. Even a non-Canadian interviewee weighed in, stating, "Honestly, as a non-Canadian, I don't have a strong opinion on this, but if it's hurting the citizens of Canada, they should definitely do something about it."

Freeland is asked about a report that outlined potentially treasonous behaviour by MPs, and whether legislators will face charges.



She calls the findings "concerning," but claims the Liberals implemented the "strongest" foreign interference measures.https://t.co/vD78U4ZuZQ pic.twitter.com/YEZUknI9ow — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 4, 2024

Finally, on the question of Trudeau’s moral authority to lead the country amid this scandal, opinions were blunt. "He doesn't have the moral authority and hasn't for a long time. He will stay until the next election, but I don't think he's going to keep his seat anyway," said one man.