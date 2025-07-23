Foreign registry likely delayed until 2026, memo says

The delay comes despite reports confirming Chinese interference in Canadian elections, as well as the use of disinformation, undeclared cash, and student volunteers for Liberal candidates.

Alex Dhaliwal
  July 23, 2025

 

A memo to Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree indicates Canada’s foreign agent registry, passed into law last year, may not be ready until 2026, missing the June 30 deadline without explanation, according to Blacklock’s.

A June 9 briefing note, Implementation Of The Foreign Influence Transparency Registry, stated, "Establishing a new independent office takes time." It added that allies like Australia and the UK took over two years to implement similar systems, and Canada is learning from their experiences.

Mandatory registration for foreign agents was enacted in the United States in 1938, followed by Australia in 2018, and the United Kingdom in 2023.

In June 2024, parliament passed into law Bill C-70An Act Respecting Countering Foreign Interference, which requires those lobbying public office holders under foreign influence to register, with penalties of up to five years imprisonment or a $5 million fine.

On December 10, Public Safety announced a "June time frame" for the public registry, assuring senators it would be in place this summer.

“Everything is progressing to the plan though I must say there could be a lot of contingencies along the way,” said Sébastien Aubertin-Giguere, associate assistant deputy public safety minister. “But our internal plan is to be ready.”

However, Minister Anandasangaree's memo indicated “the dissolution of Parliament on March 23 allowed for a reassessment of timelines and scope." It cited the project's complexity across legal, regulatory, technological, and administrative domains for delays.

Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre criticized the delay in enforcing Bill C-70, asking April 9, “Why haven’t the Liberals got the foreign agent registry up and running? Then we would know proactively who is working on behalf of a foreign government.”

He urged a foreign registry to help Canadians identify "bad actors," like Chinese diplomats and their proxies, who worked to defeat "hostile" Conservative politicians in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

Prior to the April 28 election, the Liberal Party removed four ex-caucus members—MPs Chandra Arya, Paul Chiang, Ruby Dhalla, and Han Dong—as candidates due to unspecified "certain information," as stated by Prime Minister Mark Carney on March 26.

Leaked top-secret intelligence reports confirmed China's long-standing interference in Canadian elections, using disinformation, undeclared cash, and student volunteers for Liberal candidates.

In addition, the RCMP continues to investigate the alleged operations of at least seven secret police stations in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

For nearly two years, the Liberal-held Senate delayed Conservative Bill S-237, An Act To Establish The Foreign Influence Registry. The bill collapsed with the January 6 prorogation of Parliament.

“The creation of a foreign influence registry has been proposed many times in recent years, but no bill has been passed,” said the report Foreign Interference And The Threats To The Integrity Of Democratic Institutions.

Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu, targeted by an alleged Beijing disinformation campaign, introduced Bill C-282 two years ago to establish the Foreign Influence Registry.

“Sunshine is the best disinfectant,” he told the Foreign Interference Commission, though the MP then failed to secure re-election in 2021 and the bill collapsed.

Justin Trudeau claimed a foreign registry hasn't solved issues elsewhere, but consultations reveal broad Canadian and stakeholder support for one.

Conservative Michael Chong and New Democrat Jenny Kwan, both Chinese-Canadian MPs previously targeted by foreign agents, support a registry.

“Foreign interference activities often transcend party lines, ideologies and ethnic backgrounds and often take place over a period of several years,” said the memo People’s Republic Of China Foreign Interference In Canada: A Critical National Security Threat.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-07-23 21:58:15 -0400
    Bureaucracies are slower than the drifting continents. I know because I worked for the federal government for 14 frustrating years.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-07-23 21:22:33 -0400
    Will something be in place next year? Uh, no.