Former B.C. school trustee arrested after losing 'strip-tease artist' defamation case

In today’s report, I capture the emotional moment that long-time child-protection advocate and former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld was handcuffed and taken into custody earlier this week.

The 77-year-old pensioner surrendered himself to the Chilliwack Law Courts after a warrant was issued for failing to comply with a defamation order that demanded he pay his former colleague and controversial trustee, Carin Bondar, $45,000 in damages plus over $8,000 more in additional costs.

Bondar sued Neufeld after he referred to her, without naming her, as a “strip-tease artist” in 2022 during a recorded Zoom meeting with Action 4 Canada. The reference Neufeld made about Bondar, who he is ideologically at odds with over her support for gender ideology schooling for kids, was related to the sexually explicit content she has publicly posted online while serving in a position overseeing children.

Despite the explicit material being real and widely accessible, including to students in the district she serves, Liberal-appointed Justice K. Michael Stephens ruled Neufeld’s comment was defamation.

Yet Bondar hasn’t received a dime. And according to Neufeld, who lives on a modest pension, she won’t receive anything without him pulling from the same funds he needs for groceries.

Neufeld tells Rebel News he was detained on a metal bench for seven hours before being brought before a judge who attended virtually, while Bondar and two of her lawyers were physically present in the courtroom. After her lawyers made submissions about how difficult it had been to serve him, Neufeld says he was “released to come back on Dec. 1 with all my financial records so they could try and find out how to get $53,000 out of me.”

Neufeld says part of the difficulty in being served stems from the fact he does not answer the door for strangers due to ongoing threats he says he receives for opposing radical gender ideology in schools.

Outside the courthouse, a group of supporters gathered to pray for Neufeld, offer encouragement, and stand with him in his fight right up until the moment sheriffs placed him in handcuffs and took him away.