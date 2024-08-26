Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard backs Trump in 2024 election

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In a significant political shift, former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has endorsed Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential race against Vice President Kamala Harris. Gabbard, who left the Democratic Party in 2022, made the announcement at the National Guard conference in Detroit, coinciding with the third anniversary of the Afghanistan withdrawal tragedy.

"We as Americans must stand together to reject this anti-freedom culture of political retaliation and abuse of power," Gabbard declared, urging supporters across party lines to join her in backing Trump's bid to return to the White House.

Gabbard's political journey has been marked by controversy within Democratic ranks. She served as a Democratic representative from 2013 to 2021 but distanced herself from the party, labeling it an "elitist cabal of warmongers" upon her departure. Her criticism of the party has continued, with appearances at conservative events like CPAC and the Faith and Freedom Coalition Road to Majority Conference.

I was a Democrat for over 20 years. Today, I endorsed Donald Trump for President. WATCH to hear why: pic.twitter.com/lwA8FYFx8h — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) August 26, 2024

The endorsement carries added weight given Gabbard's history with Harris. During the 2019 Democratic presidential primary, Gabbard notably criticized Harris's record on marijuana prosecutions, highlighting the complex dynamics now at play in the 2024 race.

Trump has already tapped Gabbard's expertise, recruiting her for debate preparation ahead of his upcoming face-off with Harris at the National Constitutional Center in Philadelphia. This collaboration further cements Gabbard's alignment with the Republican camp.

Gabbard's endorsement follows a similar move by another former Democrat, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who recently suspended his independent presidential campaign to support Trump. These high-profile endorsements from former Democrats could potentially reshape the political landscape as the 2024 election approaches.