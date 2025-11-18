Former Halifax cabbie charged with repeated sex-offender registry breaches

Marwan Al Ali accused of violating SOIRA — the law requiring convicted sex offenders to register and report to police.

Sheila Gunn Reid
  November 18, 2025

 

A former Halifax taxi driver who avoided real jail time for sexually assaulting a female passenger is now facing new criminal charges for allegedly breaking the rules designed to track high-risk offenders.

Marwan Al Ali, 53, has been charged with three breaches of the Sex Offender Information Registration Act (SOIRA), with prosecutors alleging he failed to meet required reporting obligations on Feb. 14, April 3 and June 22 of this year.

Al Ali was convicted in January 2024 for assaulting a young woman he picked up downtown in 2022. The court heard he repeatedly stopped the cab, pressured her to move to the front seat, aggressively asked to touch her hair, and ultimately kissed and groped her without consent.

He received a six-month conditional sentence, 18 months’ probation, and a 20-year SOIRA order, meaning he must register with police and update them on his address, employment, and other personal information.

He was arraigned on the new charges on Oct. 20, and the case returns to court on Dec. 18. A conviction for breaching SOIRA carries the possibility of jail time, and a significantly tougher penalty than he received for the original assault.

