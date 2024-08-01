Former PayPal president switches allegiance to GOP and Trump

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

David Marcus, former President of PayPal and ex-Facebook executive, has announced a dramatic shift in his political allegiance, declaring his support for the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump. This move marks a significant departure from his previous stance of backing Democrats in "every previous election."

In a post on X, Marcus detailed his "gradual political 180," citing disillusionment with what he perceives as the Democratic Party's increasing leftward shift. Despite disagreeing with Trump and the GOP on some issues, particularly abortion, Marcus expressed alignment with the party's "pro-America, pro-Constitution, and pro-business platform."

"I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump," Marcus wrote, adding that he had "finally broke free" from a mental framework that had previously defined his political identity.

I am crossing the Rubicon and backing the Republican Party and President Trump.



Many — including a former version of myself — get trapped in a mental framework that becomes their identity and prevents them from radically evolving their thinking with new facts and information. I… — David Marcus (@davidmarcus) July 31, 2024

Marcus's political evolution began in 2019, accelerated by his experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic and what he describes as the Biden administration's handling of information about the vaccine. He expressed particular concern over issues of free speech, censorship, and media coverage of political events.

The tech executive's shift is part of a growing trend among Silicon Valley figures. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, investors Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, and Sequoia partner Doug Leone have all recently expressed support for Trump's campaign.

In his statement, Marcus outlined his vision for presidential leadership, emphasizing support for "America, the Constitution, business, Bitcoin/crypto, innovation, Israel, small government, legal immigration, free speech, meritocracy, and common sense." He also stressed opposition to "regulatory proliferation, illegal immigration, unjust wars, Iran's current regime, and domestic groups that oppose American values."

Marcus's career includes significant roles at major tech companies. He led PayPal from 2012 to 2014 before becoming Facebook's vice president of Messaging Products. In 2019, he headed Facebook's cryptocurrency development efforts before leaving the company in 2021. He has since co-founded Lightspark, a financial technology company based in Los Angeles.