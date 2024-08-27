Four Mexican nationals working illegally in Sask. arrested

eskystudio - stock.adobe.com

A collaborative investigation by the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) resulted in the arrest of four individuals from Mexico who were working illegally in Saskatchewan.

MJPS were alerted to an unlicensed paving company operating within the city. The tip said that the company was operating under different names such and “Hortons Paving and Masonry” as well as “Tartans Paving.” Police learned that the company was going door-to-door offering driveway paving services.

Residents reported that the company was using aggressive sales tactics on residents to pressure them into purchasing services, reports CTV News.

The company also requested that all customers pay in cash.

The city’s bylaw enforcement office, along with the MJPS’s investigative section, uncovered that the company in question was neither registered nor licensed to operate within the city. On August 20, investigators located the crew in the city, but the foreman or owner was nowhere to be found. It was determined that the workers employed by the company were Mexican citizens lacking the proper documentation to work in Canada.

Four Mexican residents were turned over to the CBSA and arrested.

“At this point, it doesn’t appear this company is responsible for any crimes but the investigation is ongoing,” MJPS said.

The service reminded residents to exercise caution when hiring businesses. If anything appears suspicious, MJPS encourages residents to contact the city with any concerns or to verify whether the business is licensed or registered.