Frances Widdowson DESTROYS the CBC in scathing interview
Widdowson dismantles the CBC on the false claim of 215 bodies having been found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shared an interview that rivals the legendary Jordan Peterson vs. Cathy Newman showdown on Channel 4.
That July 22nd interview, where Cathy Newman relentlessly attacked Peterson with bad-faith journalism—asking "so you're saying" 35 times and twisting his words into straw men—was a global spectacle, viewed by tens of millions. It was a masterclass in journalistic malpractice, and it’s incredible she’s still employed there, though it perfectly encapsulates their brand of news.
Now, seven years later, Ezra found an audio interview that is even more astonishing and revealing. While there's no video to see the faces, a detail he regrets, you can hear the interviewer’s voice wavering, sounding as though she might be crying by the end.
This 25-minute interview features CBC reporter Jordan Tucker, a journalist with degrees in English and Environmental Studies, who, despite her seemingly light publication record, clearly takes her work seriously. Her past "major investigative reports" include two-reporter pieces on topics like geese taking over a B.C. beach, a clear indication of the CBC’s dedication to in-depth journalism.
The interviewee is Frances Widdowson, an author and professor who focuses on the "Indian Industry"—the network of non-Indigenous lawyers, bureaucrats, and politicians profiting from the struggles of Canada’s First Nations. Widdowson, no stranger to "regime media," knew to record the interview herself when she met Tucker in northern B.C.
We could offer excerpts, but this interview is too good to cut. It’s a compelling demonstration of Widdowson’s expertise and a damning indictment of the CBC’s approach to official narratives, particularly regarding the false claim of 215 bodies found at a Kamloops residential school site.
RebelNews+ Clips
RebelNews+ is our premium subscription service, which gives you access to our exclusive long form, TV-style shows, documentaries, members-only comments section, and the ability to read RebelNews.com without ads.
Subscribe now to get the full experience!https://rebelnewsplus.com/
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-24 21:31:04 -0400Great interview! CBC must be taken to task. What liars and obfuscaters they are.