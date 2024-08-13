Fraser Health to deliver 'harm reduction' supplies to houses for free

Those in the Fraser Health region will be able to order free harm reduction supplies for delivery to their home, including tools for drug injection and sex supplies.

This is all a part of a new initiative by Fraser Health Authority, which says it is looking to reduce drug deaths among those who don’t use so-called “safe consumption” sites due to stigma or isolation.

“The unregulated toxic drug supply crisis requires us to think outside the box — in this case, deliver the box of harm reduction supplies — to individuals who don’t typically use in-person services,” said Erin Gibson of Fraser Health to Global News.

All users have to do to access the kits is apply through an online web portal.

“There are many reasons people don’t access in-person harm reduction and drug checking services, including lack of transportation and stigma. We’re still encouraging people to have someone witness their consumption wherever possible to reduce the risk of toxic drug deaths.”

Fraser Health stated that this service is just one component of a broader range of mental health and substance use services, which also includes a dozen overdose prevention sites.

According to the B.C. Coroners Service, at least 1,158 individuals lost their lives to toxic illicit drugs in the first half of 2024, reflecting a reduction of about nine percent compared to 2023.