Free speech under attack! U.K. man arrested for calling transgenderism 'mental illness'

In the United Kingdom, the erosion of free speech has taken a stark turn, exemplified by the arrest of Montgomery Toms, a young Christian freedom campaigner.

Toms was detained for displaying a sign at a London Pride Parade that read, “Attention! 🏳️‍⚧️ = Mental Illness” He was arrested by Metropolitan Police for allegedly causing harassment or distress under public order laws.

Toms, who fights against global authoritarianism and government overreach, asserts, “My motivation is to address accounts perspective that the mainstream don’t like… I went there to assert my ability to have a different opinion.”

Toms notes that gender dysphoria was classified as a mental illness by the World Health Organization until recently, stating, “What I was saying actually never used to be that controversial.”

Yet, after just 30 minutes, police demanded he remove the sign, citing concerns about the reaction of trans individuals.

Toms challenged this, arguing, “You can’t govern and police based off emotion… We’re supposed to have law and constitution for a reason.” Despite attempting to de-escalate by moving away, he was arrested by nearly a dozen officers, detained for 11 hours, and banned from central London under bail conditions.

Toms sees this as part of a broader trend that began during the COVID-19 lockdown, when dissent against narratives like vaccine mandates faced censorship.

“We’re seeing… mass authoritarianism, curtailing our freedom of speech and expression… George Orwell in 1984 coming into play,” he warns.

He also believes his demographic —white, Christian, traditional —faces unique oppression, claiming, “I am one of the most oppressed demographics in the U.K.”

Toms remains optimistic, believing “truth will prevail,” but calls for action against systemic censorship embedded in police, education, and media, urging the British public to resist this “nonsense.”