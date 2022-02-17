Freedom Convoy: Government Narrative vs. Independent Journalism

The story being told by the government about the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and the scenes depicted across social media and streaming platforms are quite clearly opposed to one another.

The government paints the event as a dangerous occupation, complete with radical extremists set to attempt to overthrow elected officials. The independent journalists, including Rebel News' Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay, however, have depicted a very different story — with bouncy castles, free food, street hockey and more.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton joined Ezra ahead of his trip to Ottawa this weekend to cover the protest.

Speaking about the different narratives being presented by the government and independent media outlets and citizen journalists on the ground in Ottawa, Andrew told Ezra:

There are a lot of people, especially on independent media platforms and on social media sites bypassing Trudeau and bypassing the mainstream media. They're logging on and they're seeing the bouncy castle, the hot tub. Today there was a pig roast, believe it or not. ... But then you turn on the mainstream media and you hear — and the government is very clear about this — illegal blockade, illegal blockade, illegal blockade. ... Ultimately, it becomes an air war. Are people going to see more of the direct raw footage from people on the ground or are they going to be susceptible to the government narrative about this, which is very much targeting political opponents.

