Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich to face trial in September 2023

Lich was released on bail on July 26 following a bail review hearing at the Ottawa Courthouse that had been requested by her lawyer

The Metis grandmother was initially arrested in Medicine Hat, Alberta on June 26 and transported back to Ottawa because of a picture taken at a Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms event.

At Lich’s first hearing, a justice of the peace ruled that her alleged breach of bail conditions was too significant to grant her release.

Now it is reported that alongside Chris Barber, another organizer of the Freedom Convoy, Lich will be appearing in court in September 2023 for her trial. The trial is set to last 16 days.

Lich was originally arrested on Wellington Street on February 17, 2022, for having organized the Freedom Convoy.Barber was also arrested that same night.

Rebel News will be continuing to cover this story and bringing you the latest updates.