Freedom Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo discusses Mayor Watson's shocking testimony in Ottawa

On yesterday's livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Freedom Convoy organizer Tom Marazzo to discuss the ongoing Public Order Emergency Commission looking into the justification behind the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act.

Speaking about Mayor Jim Watson's characterization of the convoy and its supporters, Mr. Marazzo said, "There are too many false accusations that he has recounted that even the mainstream media themselves have retracted. And to sit here and listen to him recite these things as if they were fact — when they were pure fiction, all hearsay and just garbage that he was getting out of the media — it was beyond sickening."

He went on to say, "Here's the most bizarre thing that I personally heard him say this morning... At about the time when the convoy raised about three million dollars in the first gofundme campaign, he handmade the statement, 17 minutes in, that Canadians came to Ottawa so that they could get a piece of that money. That's why they came here, that's why they were motivated to come to Ottawa, to get a piece of that money."

"It was bizarre world listening to the testimony," Mr. Marazzo added.

