Freedom lovers rally against Grinch-like vaccine mandates

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The United for Freedom Rally once again took to the streets of Calgary on Saturday, with hundreds on hand standing for freedom of choice and against medical tyranny.

On the minds of many were the countless Canadians being tossed out in Grinch-like fashion by careless corporations just before Christmas. For many, the loss of their jobs at this sensitive time of year may mean Christmas will look very different — perhaps fewer gifts under the tree... or perhaps none at all.

We spoke with a few familiar faces at the protest, including Pastor Artur Pawlowski, his son Nathaniel and former Member of Parliament Rob Anders. Jesse Johnson from Without Papers Pizza and now resigned Constable Brian Denison also joined me for updates on their situations.

While this was the last United for Freedom Rally scheduled for the remainder of 2021, these dedicated freedom fighters are far from done, and they are looking forward to new folks joining the freedom family in the new year.

People losing their jobs just before Christmas because of their private medical information is sure to land some CEOs on Santa’s naughty list. If you think vaccine mandates are wrong, consider donating to our legal battle at FightVaccinePassports.com this Christmas, and don’t forget that your donation goes to The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity, so you can expect a tax receipt for your valuable contribution to the fight for our rights.