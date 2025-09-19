Freeland recalled on BC Ferries scandal, resignation under scrutiny

Records suggest Freeland knew about the BC Ferries deal 1.5 months before her public denial.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   September 19, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

The Canadian Press / Patrick Doyle

Former Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland will again appear before a parliamentary committee after new emails suggest her department knew weeks in advance that BC Ferries planned to purchase four vessels from a Chinese state-owned shipyard using taxpayer dollars.

Emails exchanged in late April between BC Ferries president Nicolas Jimenez and Transport Canada deputy minister Arun Thangaraj reportedly detailed plans to contract a Chinese shipyard for new ferries, according to internal documents obtained by the Globe and Mail.

Freeland expressed dismay after BC Ferries announced its June procurement plan, despite her department's knowledge of it since at least April. She resigned as Transport Minister on Tuesday for the role of Special Envoy to Ukraine.

Records suggest Freeland knew about the BC Ferries deal 1.5 months before her public denial. Jimenez's email also challenged Freeland's claim about federal funding, citing Ottawa's support for Maritimes ferries, also built at the same Chinese shipyard.

B.C. Premier David Eby criticized the federal government on September 18 for the disparity in ferry funding, calling it "bizarre" that BC Ferries received a scrutinized loan while Eastern Canadian ferries were fully funded.

Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval introduced a motion for Freeland to reappear before the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities following revelations the public was misled about the government's prior knowledge of the contract. He supported a previous Conservative motion for access to confidential records by September 12.

On August 1, a committee heard testimony from Freeland, Jimenez, CIB CEO Ehren Cory, and Housing Minister Gregor Robertson. A follow-up requests public disclosure of committee documents on ferry procurement and three more hearings with shipyards, industry experts, and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

Liberal MPs initially argued that Freeland's reappearance was unnecessary, citing her previous testimony, but conceded soon after, claiming Conservatives unfairly politicized the CIB loan to BC Ferries.

Freeland expressed concern on August 1 over the BC Ferries procurement, but fell short of condemning Chinese outsourcing. No Canadian bids were received after a five-year process.

The Infrastructure Bank quietly approved the loan on March 28; it formalized support nearly three months later but did not publicly name the shipbuilder. Freeland later expressed strong disapproval of the contract in a strongly worded letter.

On June 26, the Canada Infrastructure Bank approved a $1.1 billion loan for four ships from China’s state-run Weihai Shipyards; cabinet members claimed ignorance until the announcement.

Conservative MP Dan Albas sought another hearing, citing emails suggesting Transport Canada's awareness of a Chinese shipyard building the ships. Albas sponsored the original motion for confidential information.

“It’s a damning indictment,” he said, “because Transport Canada was made aware six weeks before that announcement, and they did nothing to protect Canadian jobs.”

“This raises a number of questions about former minister Chrystia Freeland’s abrupt resignation and ... blows a hole in her narrative that she wanted BC Ferries to buy Canadian and was dismayed and upset about it.”

Conservatives advocate canceling the China BC Ferries deal due to tariffs, urging Canadian-based work.

Please sign our petition to stop BC Ferries from selling out to Communist China!

7,188 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

BC Ferries plans to send a billion-dollar shipbuilding contract to a CCP-controlled shipyard in China—using Canadian tax dollars. This deal threatens our jobs, sovereignty, and values, while rewarding a regime tied to slave labour, fentanyl, and election interference. Tell BC Ferries, David Eby, and Chrystia Freeland: cancel the China deal and build these ships in Canada.

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-09-19 19:27:17 -0400 Flag
    Will that annoying woman EVER go away? She blew Reuters digital platform and has failed upward ever since. It’s time she got the boot from EVERY government posting.