MPs demand confidential details into Chinese shipyard scandal

A Commons committee, by a 5-4 vote, has demanded confidential records on $1.1 billion in federal funding for BC Ferries to buy Chinese-made vessels. Conservative MP Dan Albas sponsored the motion, saying, "We can stop this loan."

On Friday, MP Albas moved for the release of the loan agreement, according to Blacklock’s, including all vessel acquisition options (vendors, origins, prices), the BC Ferries-Chinese supplier agreement, financing meeting minutes/briefing notes, and all related communications since January 1, 2023, from the Infrastructure Bank, BC Ferries, federal departments, and the PMO.

Bloc Québécois MP Xavier Barsalou-Duval voted with Conservatives, citing concerns over a lack of transparency. Albas requested the documents by September 12.

After a five-hour hearing, MPs adopted the motion regarding the purchase of Chinese vessels. Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland stated she was unaware of the agreement before its public announcement.

“I am troubled by the procurement,” testified Freeland, who backed domestic shipbuilding but did not outright condemn Chinese outsourcing.

“Are you going to say in cabinet, number one, we should cancel this loan?” asked MP Albas. “I think there is widespread disappointment across Canada with this procurement,” replied Freeland.

The Infrastructure Bank quietly approved the loan on March 28; the Crown bank announced support two months later but did not publicly name the shipbuilder. Freeland later expressed strong disapproval of the contract in a strongly worded letter.

BC CPC MP @DanAlbas asks Transport Minister Freeland how she can be all "Elbows Up" while backstopping a loan to buy ferries from a CCP-owned shipbuilder over Canadian jobs.



Canada Infrastructure Bank CEO Ehren Cory defended the loan for BC Ferries' Chinese-built vessels, stating it benefits users and ensures quick service without changing due to the foreign builder.

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis questioned the use of taxpayer money to outsource foreign jobs, with Cory deflecting that the loan goes to BC Ferries which ultimately awarded the contract to China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards.

It's alleged that there were no Canadian bids after a five-year procurement process.

B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth distanced his government from the decision, citing Chinese tariffs.

The Transport Ministry was informed in mid-April that the BC Ferries shipbuilding contract would go to a CCP-owned company.

BC Ferries CEO Nicholas Jimenez highlighted that Chinese shipbuilders provided the best bid, saving up to $650 million in interest compared to private financing.

MP Aaron Gunn questioned cabinet's ignorance of the financing despite promoting "buy Canadian," and Jimenez confirmed other bids from at least six non-Canadian shipyards, including NATO allies.

In April, bank representatives informed federal transport officials about the Chinese origin without raising concerns. The issue escalated on June 26 when the Canada Infrastructure Bank approved a $1.1 billion loan at 1.8% interest for four vessels from China's state-run Weihai Shipyards, with cabinet members claiming unawareness until the announcement.