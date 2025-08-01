Ministers Freeland, Robertson deflect on gov't outsourcing jobs to China

Mark Carney’s Liberal cabinet faced an emergency inquiry Friday over a controversial $1 billion loan to a Chinese shipyard, following a new U.S. executive order raising tariffs on Canadian exports to 35%.

“Our steel and aluminum workers, they are scared, and yet here we have an opportunity to be able to fund here in Canada the elbows up Canada's strong rhetoric that your government has been putting out,” pressed Conservative MP Dan Albas.

Tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum are currently 50%.

“We can stop this loan by the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), and we can go to the table with BC Ferries … and shipbuilders here in this country,” he claimed, before questioning Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“Are you standing by the loan?” Albas asked.

"I totally agree with you,” Freeland deflected. “This is a moment of crisis for the Canadian steel and aluminum sectors, and they need our government's support.”

The Conservative MP sought absolute certainty that no federal funds would support the Chinese shipyard. Freeland clarified, “I am aware that there is money that goes from transport operating support for the operation of ferries in British Columbia,” adding she “received assurances” that “none of that operating money be used for this procurement.” On June 26, the Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) approved $1.1 billion to partially replace BC Ferries' fleet, including four new vessels from China's state-run Weihai Shipyards, prompting criticism from Opposition MPs like Dan Albas. On March 28, the CIB had provided BC Ferries a $1 billion loan at 1.8% interest. Two months later, the CIB announced the additional support but did not disclose the shipbuilder's identity at the time.

Last month, a Conservative motion triggered a Commons transport committee investigation into the loan, following Minister Freeland's controversial claim that China received no federal funding for ferry construction.

She previously criticized the B.C. government for purchasing four new ships from a Chinese state-owned shipyard, despite CIB financing the deal.

On June 10, BC Ferries awarded the contract to China Merchants Industry Weihai Shipyards, citing no Canadian bids after a five-year procurement process. Bank spokesperson Hillary Marshall clarified that it financed the project but isn't involved in the contract decisions of BC Ferries.

B.C. Transportation Minister Mike Farnworth distanced his government from the decision, citing Chinese tariffs.

During Freeland’s testimony, she claimed Transport Canada is “putting a priority on Canadian manufacturing jobs on Canadian steel, and on Canadian aluminum.”

“I have long been an advocate for buying Canadian and reciprocal procurement,” the minister claimed.

“Did you know that the Canada Infrastructure Bank was going to be funding a billion dollars of taxpayers' money to the acquisition of these vessels when you wrote this letter?” MP Albas asked.

“I am dismayed by this procurement,” she said, referring to the loan.

Cabinet denied any knowledge of BC Ferries outsourcing shipyard jobs.