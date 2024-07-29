French authorities believe far-left groups behind railway network arson attacks

French authorities believe that far-left groups may be responsible for the sabotage of the country’s high-speed rail network that took place just as the Olympic Games opening ceremony was set to start, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Monday.

The rail network was struck by saboteurs on Friday, causing several serious travel woes before the international event.

"We have identified the profiles of several people," Darmanin told France 2 TV. He noted that the attack had several hallmarks of a far-left attack. No arrests have been made thus far.

The sabotage disrupted travel for at least 250,000 passengers, including those arriving from other parts of Europe via the Eurostar from London.

France has mainly had to deal with the threat of Islamist terror, though far-left groups have shown to be a growing threat in recent years.

Nicolas Lerner, the head of France's domestic intelligence agency at the time, stated in an interview with Le Monde newspaper last year that President Emmanuel Macron's contentious pension reform in 2023 had contributed to attracting recruits to far-left groups. These groups have increasingly incorporated environmental issues into their ideologies.

"In recent years, the far-left movements have been known for particularly violent clandestine actions, including arson campaigns ... ransacking and destruction of property," said Lerner.

A 2023 report on terrorism by Europe found that left-wing groups typically attacked “critical infrastructure, such as repeaters and antennas, government institutions and private companies" with their "most common modus operandi" being arson and explosive devices.

The Paris Public Prosecutor's Office stated that the perpetrators could face charges of damaging property likely to harm the fundamental interests of the nation, carrying potential sentences of up to 15 years in prison and fines of around $244,200.