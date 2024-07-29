French authorities investigating death threats, antisemitic chants against Israeli athletes

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

French authorities have launched an investigation into death threats uttered towards three Israeli athletes at the Paris Olympic Games, as well as possible antisemitic hate crimes at a soccer game.

The Paris prosecutor's office announced police are investigating the alleged death threats, reported by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Israel’s foreign minister warned French authorities of an alleged Iranian-backed terror plot targeting Israeli athletes and tourists at the games.

"We currently have assessments regarding the potential threat posed by Iranian terrorist proxies and other terrorist organisations who aim to carry out attacks against members of the Israeli delegation and Israeli tourists during the Olympics," Foreign Minister Israel Katz told Stephane Sejourne, reports Reuters.

The Iranian mission to the UN responded in a statement on Thursday: “Terrorist acts have no place in the principles of resistance groups; lies and deceit cannot switch the roles of the plaintiff and the accused.”

Israeli athletes are receiving 24-hour protection and being escorted to and from events by elite tactical units, according to officials. Israel’s internal security service, Shin Bet, is also involved in ensuring their safety.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are investigating potential antisemitic hate crimes that occurred during an Israel-Paraguay soccer match on Saturday in Paris, where chants and banners were referencing the Gaza war.

The match hosted fans “dressed in black, masked and carrying Palestinian flags unfurl a banner saying ‘Genocide Olympics’” and one of them “made gestures of an antisemitic nature”, a statement said.

The Paris Olympics organizers complained to police over the incident, The Guardian reports.

An AFP reporter at the stadium observed around 50 so-called “ultra” fans in the crowd singing chants in French that were against Israel and related to the Gaza war, including phrases such as "Israel Killer" and "Israel is killing Palestine’s children."