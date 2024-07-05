French citizens react to radical LGBT and Islamization, new LGBT movement in France

Yohan Pawer, political influencer and youtuber, launched the Eros Collective alongside vice president Jeremy Marquie. "The goal of Eros is to give back the speech to this silent majority that no longer supports the injunctions of this extreme left propaganda," Pawer stated.

Yohan Pawer, a political influencer and YouTuber in France, has been vocal about his opposition to what he sees as LGBT and woke extremism infiltrating society. "I denounce all the LGBT drift that can exist in our society," Pawer said. His reputation skyrocketed in France after his infiltration of a drag queen reading club a year ago, an event that brought significant attention to his cause.

Recently, Pawer founded the Eros Collective alongside Vice President Jeremy Marquie. "Many people were asking me, why don't you create a collective of homos that look like you?" Pawer explained. He admitted that creating the collective required a lot of work and investment, but he believed it was necessary to counteract the perceived extremism in LGBT movements and to amplify the voices of right-wing homosexuals who feel marginalized.

🚨 GRANDE ANNONCE 🚨



J'ai toujours mené mes actions contre les dérives LGBT seul, mais à compter d'aujourd'hui...je ne suis plus seul.



Je vous présente le @CollectifEros pic.twitter.com/JjqtVjxyk9 — Yohan Pawer (@YohanPawerF) June 29, 2024

"The goal of Eros is to give back the speech to this silent majority that no longer supports the injunctions of this extreme left propaganda," Pawer stated. He believes that most LGBT people in France align with the extreme left, making right-wing homosexuals like himself invisible. "We want to reveal the danger of immigration and Islam towards homosexuals. Keep our individual freedoms because we want to be free."

Ce n'est que le début les wokes ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/6BMhrune2t — Yohan Pawer (@YohanPawerF) June 29, 2024

Pawer's views on the current state of LGBT activism are stark. "The problem with LGBT people is that they want to impose their own way of life on the majority," he said. He also expressed concern over the influence of drag queens in schools, which he finds dangerous and scandalous. "Children are sponges. They are told that a man and a woman don’t exist, that a man can become pregnant. It’s extremely dangerous."

Pour le lancement de notre @CollectifEros nous avons été violemment attaqués par les militants d'extrême gauche LGBT à peine arrivé à la marche totalitaire des fiertés.



Voilà le visage de la gauche. pic.twitter.com/rkxYs0XEYm — Collectif Eros (@CollectifEros) July 1, 2024

In discussing the media's portrayal of LGBT issues, Pawer criticized what he sees as pervasive propaganda. "The LGBT propaganda we see on Netflix, in the media, on social networks—it’s all a problem," he argued. He is particularly worried about the impact on children who may be influenced by these portrayals.

Pawer also expressed his views on immigration, describing it as a threat to homosexuals and French values. "What worries me more is the mass immigration we have in France, an immigration that goes against our values and is replacing us," he said, using controversial language to describe his concerns.

Despite the backlash, Pawer remains steadfast in his mission with the Eros Collective. "I receive a lot of messages from homosexuals who think exactly like me, and we are very, very many," he claimed. "I want to be this spokesperson for all these homosexuals who think like me."

Pawer plans to continue his activism through both street actions and digital campaigns, aiming to counteract what he sees as dangerous trends in society. "All I want is for children to be safe, not indoctrinated by LGBT propaganda. That’s what Eros is about."