French railway networks shut down after series of 'malicious acts'

France’s high-speed rail network was the target of “malicious acts,” including arson, that have disrupted public transportation systems, a statement from the national rail operator SNCF said on Friday. The statement came just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

"This is a massive attack on a large scale to paralyze the TGV network," SNCF told Agence France-Presse (AFP). Many routes will be shut down and the situation will likely last “at least all weekend” as repairs are made, reports Le Monde.

"SNCF was the victim of several simultaneous malicious acts overnight," the train operator said, noting that the attacks affected the Atlantic, northern, and eastern lines. The southeast line will remain in operation as the “malicious act was foiled.”

"Arson attacks were started to damage our facilities," it said, adding that traffic on the affected lines was "heavily disrupted."

SNCF CEO Jean-Pierre Farandou stated that the attackers ignited fires in "conduits carrying multiple (fibre-optic) cables" which transmit "safety information for drivers" or manage the motors for points. "There's a huge number of bundled cables. We have to repair them one by one, it's a manual operation" requiring "hundreds of workers," he added.

French authorities called the attacks “criminal actions” and said they were investigating whether they were linked to the Olympic Games.

The transit authority said that while trains were diverted to different tracks, many were cancelled. The SNCF urged passengers to postpone their trips and to steer clear or train stations. 800,000 passengers were affected, said Farandou.

The attacks occurred as Paris gears up for the Olympic Games opening ceremony, which will host 7,500 athletes, 300,000 spectators, and numerous VIPs. International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach expressed "full confidence" in the French authorities despite the train system sabotage hours before the ceremony. "I don't have concerns," the German told the media at the Olympic Athletes' Village.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo assured that the sabotage of the rail network will have "no impact on the ceremony."