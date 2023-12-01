Friday Roundup | NDP sex scandal, Anti-Israel protesters blocking trains, NCI releases COVID report

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the DAILY ROUNDUP livestream, Monday to Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Sheila Gunn Reid is LIVE for the Friday Roundup! (which airs every Friday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at an Alberta NDP sex scandal uncovered by Rebel News, which saw an NDP staffer receive a charge from police and then a promotion from the party afterwards.

Plus, anti-Israel protesters in Saskatchewan and Quebec have been blocking trains in an attempt to disrupt the economy, yet the government remains quiet about taking action against the demonstrations.

And finally, the public-led National Citizens' Inquiry into Canada's COVID-19 response released its final report.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Friday Roundup on Odysee.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Friday Roundup on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Friday Roundup on YouTube.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News Friday Roundup on Gettr.com

Send us chats to read on air!

Sheila will be reading Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from users on Rumble!

Follow Rebel News on Big Tech alternatives

Rebel News is on Rumble

Rebel News is on Minds

Rebel News is on Odysee

Rebel News is on Bitchute