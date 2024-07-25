Gab claims alleged Trump assassination suspect may have used account to 'support' Biden

Social Media

Social media platform Gab alleges that Thomas Crooks, the individual suspected of attempting to assassinate former President Donald Trump, may have had an account on their service. The company issued a statement detailing its findings, though it emphasized that it cannot confirm whether the account in question actually belonged to the suspect.

According to Gab, the platform became aware of the potential connection approximately 30 minutes before releasing its statement. The account in question was reportedly last active in 2021 and had minimal activity, with only nine posts in total.

Gab claims that the majority of these posts expressed support for President Joe Biden, particularly regarding COVID-19 lockdowns, border policies, and executive orders. The company stated it has not found evidence of the account sending any direct messages.

The platform's CEO, Andrew Torba, reported on X that the platform preserved the account data pending the receipt of a search warrant from law enforcement.

Torba suggested that releasing this information could pose significant personal and business risks, implying that it contradicts narratives put forth by some political and media entities.

As of now, law enforcement agencies have not publicly confirmed these claims.

The investigation into the assassination attempt is ongoing, and authorities have not released official statements regarding the suspect's political affiliations or social media activities.